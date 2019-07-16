Sheffield-based WANdisco signs a partnership agreement with Databricks to make firms more productive

SHEFFIELD-based WANdisco today revealed that it had signed a partnership agreement with Databricks which could help firms become more productive.

Read more:

WANDisco reveals cloud venture



WANdisco secures deal with mobile handsets manufacturer

The company said the deal with Databricks will accelerate and dramatically simplify the migration of on-premises Hadoop analytics workloads to Azure Databricks.

WANdisco’s LiveMigrator enables large amounts of data to be migrated to the cloud efficiently. The joint solution will use LiveMigrator to provide reliable and continuous data migration from Hadoop to Azure Databricks’ Delta Lake – a storage layer that ensures reliability for machine learning and data analytics.

Databricks is integrated with Azure to provide one-click setup, streamlined workflows, and an interactive workspace that enables collaboration between data scientists, data engineers, and business analysts.

In a statement, WANdisco said: “To undergo digital transformation, many organisations migrate to Azure to take advantage of its modern data and AI services. Bringing the WANdisco Fusion Platform capabilities with its patented and secure consensus technology, bi-directional selective replication system, and ultra-fast non-blocking scanner together with Azure Databricks makes it seamless and efficient to migrate on-premises Hadoop analytics workloads.”

David Richards, chief executive officer and chairman of WANdisco, commented: “By combining WANdisco’s LiveMigrator with Delta Lake, enterprises get the best of both worlds – seamless and secure migration of petabyte-sized data to the cloud and the power of strong, cloud-based analytics. With this partnership, enterprises have a powerful option to quickly and painlessly move their organisation to the cloud and take advantage of increased productivity, security and insightful data analytics available to employees anywhere at any time.”

Michael Hoff, senior vice president of Business Development at Databricks, said: “As organisations modernise their IT infrastructure to support AI initiatives, transitioning to the cloud for agility and efficiency is a key component. Rightfully so, organisations want to migrate from legacy on-premises infrastructure to reliable data lakes at scale, which is not only made possible but simplified with WANdisco and Azure Databricks.”