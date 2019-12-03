Sheffield-based WANdisco signs contracts worth $1m

SHEFFIELD-based WANdisco today revealed that it had signed contracts valued at around $1 million.

The company said the contract renewals are with a large US financial institution in partnership with the Oracle Big Data Appliance, and with a global hi-tech company.

Both companies are existing WANdisco customers and the contracts include renewal and expansion of usage for WANdisco's Fusion technology.

There remains near term opportunities to further expand the relationship with the financial institution in early 2020, the company added.

In a statement WANdisco said: "As cloud data use cases continue to scale at pace for global corporates, customers look to WANdisco's Fusion technology as a key enabler of their expanding requirements in terms of both volume and complexity. This contract is typical of the company's pipeline of renewals, with commitments with existing customers expected to continue and expand over time.

"WANdisco Fusion is the only solution that can enable organisations to seamlessly move large volumes of data with consistent and continuous availability whilst meeting regulatory requirements. WANdisco's patented technology ensures customers are able to leverage the impact of their IT investment to support exponential data growth without growing the IT budget.

David Richards, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of WANdisco, commented: "We continue to execute against our objectives and it's pleasing to see customers continue to commit to and expand the use our unique technology in partnership with Blue Chips such as Oracle.

"There is a real need for data consistency and data availability across the world - our Fusion technology is at the heart of that trend - and the momentum we are seeing with both partners and customers reflects this."