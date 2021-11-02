Sheffield based ZOO Digital Group announces first phase in its global growth strategy with the launch of ZOO Turkey

The Sheffield-based company has completed a strategic investment in Istanbul-based media localisation company ARES Media to grow ZOO’s services for Turkish content.

ZOO Turkey will provide major content creators and global streaming services with an enhanced offering in the MENA region and enable ZOO to secure new talent across its key markets.

Founded in 2000, ARES Media provides services to support the distribution of international TV shows and award-winning feature films, offering dubbing, subtitling, and post-production services.

Zoo Digital has provided an update on its strategy for the City

A spokesman said: "The investment fits into ZOO’s stated strategy to expand its in-territory expertise across Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia in order to meet growing demand from leading global content providers.

"The trend of acquiring local Turkish content for distribution on global streaming services is not slowing down and ZOO Turkey will enable the business to access local talent and facilities in the region, as well as provide greater capacity to handle higher volumes of work at a faster rate, and access competitive pricing in all key languages."

Stuart Green, CEO of ZOO Digital, said: “The launch of ZOO Turkey marks the first of several strategic investments to grow our global footprint in key territories.

"We have worked with ARES for some time to deliver high-quality Turkish language services to our clients and the launch of ZOO Turkey cements our ability to do this at a time of significant growth in the region. By acting as a regional hub for our MENA operations, ZOO Turkey will provide access to in-territory expertise and open doors to new opportunities in the region.

"We are excited to officially welcome ARES Media to the ZOO Digital Group and look forward to continuing to deliver quality services to our clients in this key market.”

Ender Albayrak, President, ZOO Turkey, ARES Media, added: “We are proud to officially become part of the global ZOO family. Our two companies have worked successfully together for a number of years and now ZOO Turkey can bring even more technology-backed services to clients, both in MENA and globally.”