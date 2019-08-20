Sheffield-born Suzanne Liversidge is Kennedys' new global managing partner

THE global law firm Kennedys has appointed Sheffield-born Suzanne Liversidge as the firm’s first global managing partner.

Ms Liversidge will work alongside Nick Thomas, who has been the firm’s senior partner for over 20 years and was re-elected for a fifth term in 2017, following an uncontested ballot.

A spokesman said: “The new role has been created in recognition of the firm’s recent growth and Suzanne, who becomes the first female global managing partner for a UK top 30 law firm, will work closely with Nick on the strategic and operational management of Kennedys’ global network of 37 offices.”

Ms Liversidge, who joined Kennedys as head of the Sheffield office in 2010, qualified as a solicitor in England and Wales in 1993 and built a practice that saw her working with insurers, self-insured corporates and local authorities, and specialising in employers’ liability, public and motor claims, as well as health and safety advice and prosecutions.

She was named Sheffield Businesswoman of the Year for two consecutive years in 2007 and 2008, before becoming the first female president of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce in its 242-year history, in 2011.

She is also actively involved in the women in business regional network. As well as being an ambassador for Welcome to Yorkshire, Ms Liversidge is vice chair of Sheffield United’s Community Foundation and a patron for charities Cavendish Cancer Care and Ashiana Sheffield.

Ms Liversidge said: “Kennedys is a firm with great ambition, and I am looking forward to working even more closely with Nick and colleagues to continue, and improve upon, the excellent work that we are doing in the UK and Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Bermuda and Latin America and the Caribbean.”