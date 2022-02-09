Sheffield data firm WANdisco completes migration work for Canadian railway operator

The migration demonstrates WANdisco' s continued momentum with LiveData Migrator, which is also embedded within Microsoft's Azure ecosystem. The migration was transacted through Microsoft on a consumption basis.

David Richards, CEO and co-founder of WANdisco, said: "This completed migration is a prime example of how WANdisco's platform and solutions can be effectively utilised to help organisations modernise their data platforms through migration to Azure and other cloud platforms.

"Increasingly, we are seeing businesses looking to take advantage of the advanced analytics capabilities available in the cloud, and WANdisco is the primary provider to help make this a reality.

David Richards is CEO and co-founder of WANdisco.

"This is another exciting proof point for our solution, and we see significant upside potential in this Client relationship in the coming years".

The client owns and operates Canada's largest railway, both in terms of revenue and the physical scale of its rail network. Using the LiveData Migrator platform, it successfully migrated data off its operational Hadoop cluster, to the Azure cloud.

The client plans to engage WANdisco to mutually evaluate future use cases for LiveData Migrator, including in IoT (Internet of Things) data.

The scope of the current opportunity is for the migration of 70 terabytes of data. However, WANdisco says there is the potential for a significant amount of additional revenue with the potential to move another 30 petabytes of data to the cloud per year through LiveData Migrator.

---

