Sheffield engineer collapses into administration

A Sheffield engineering company established in 1970 has collapsed into administration putting 17 jobs at risk.

Ewen Engineering on Tinsley Industrial Estate suffered a loss of clients and did not have enough cash to invest in hi-tech machinery, officials say.

The firm’s registered name is Eadie Industries. It makes and tests a wide range of products from single components to full assemblies.

The administrators are Louise Freestone and Paul Mallatratt of Bridgewood Financial Solutions. They are trading the business as a going concern while considering options including a sale. No redundancies have been made.

Louise Freestone said: “Ewen Engineering has a skilled workforce delivering specialist components to a very high standard. Given this pedigree we are hopeful a buyer can be found.”