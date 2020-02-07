Sheffield firm JRI Orthopaedics ships equipment to China to aid Coronavirus battle

Healthcare company JRI Orthopaedics has seen an upsurge in orders from China in the wake of the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The Sheffield firm has shipped more than 300 boxes of protective equipment to China to help hospital staff fight the spread of the contagious virus.

Zeshi Sun, JRI Orthopaedics Buyer & Production Planner (L) with QHSE Manager Ed'Williams and some of the 300-plus boxes of protective equipment shipped to China to help in the'fight against the Coronavirus.

JRI’s parent company AK Medical is based in Beijing and JRI has formed a special coronavirus emergency response team and has donated money and protective equipment to workers and Wuhan charities at the epicentre of the outbreak.

With getting protective equipment in China increasingly difficult, the Chapeltown-based orthopaedic company has sourced and shipped face masks, safety goggles and protective clothing worth more than £60,000 from across the UK.

Read more: Burberry closes Chinese stores following Coronavirus outbreak

Earlier this week it was confirmed that two confirmed victims of the virus were residents in a York hotel.

JRI Managing Director, Jerry Agass said: “We received word that there was a major shortage of masks and protective clothing in China due to the huge increase in demand because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Thankfully, we were in a position to help not only AK Medical but also to source enough supplies in the UK to help medical staff in several hospitals and surrounding communities in Wuhan and Beijing.

Chinese authorities dealing with the outbreak.

“It took us several days to secure over 300 boxes of equipment but only a couple more to get the consignment shipped out to China.”

JRI is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The AK Medical Group is one of the world’s largest 3D-printed orthopaedic implant manufacturers.