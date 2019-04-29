Sheffield Forgemasters doubles as location shoot for Ford TV advert

ITS blast furnaces have been home to the creation of materials which have helped build products and components which have travelled around the world for more than a century.

Now, Sheffield Forgemasters’ arc furnace has been chosen as the centrepiece location for the latest Ford commercial vehicles advertisement.

Feature on Sheffield Forgemasters....23rd April 2018 ..Picture by Simon Hulme

The advert was shot over the course of one day, following the engineering company’s steel melting programme, as raw metal was converted into high-grade steel through its 90 tonne primary electric arc furnace and secondary vacuum arc degassing units.

It is the first time a large scale commercial has ever been filmed at Sheffield Forgemasters and the company waived its location fee, allowing the money to go to a local charity in memory of one of its former employees who sadly passed away earlier in the year.

Brendan Kendrick, sales and marketing director at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “We receive numerous requests to film at our plant because there is simply no other facility like it within the UK, but the logistics of facilitating a film shoot mean that we agree to relatively few.

“We could see the importance of an association with a company like Ford and put measures in place to help them secure some spectacular footage, which places the latest Transit right in the centre of fast-paced melt shop activity with molten steel being created, something that has never been done before.”

The advert is now being shown in the UK and shows the latest Transit and other commercial vehicles being used in a wide variety of situations.

A location fee of several thousand pounds was donated by Sheffield Forgemasters to Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity in memory of Nigel Hobson, a former refractories manager at Forgemasters, who retired in July 2018 and passed away in February this year.