Sheffield Forgemasters through the years: Special appearances from an Olympic athlete, a royal family member and politicians
With the Ministry of Defence set to acquire the steel company, Sheffield Forgemasters, let’s take a look at the impact the company has made on the city through the years.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 3:02 pm
Sheffield Forgemasters is to be acquired by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for £2.56m with a view to gain the right support to secure its role as a key supplier into the MoD in the long run.
The investment is set to bring in new capital into its modern renovations, which include plans to replace a heavy forge line and building, a scheme which will help prevent floods, and major tool replacements.
Let us now take a journey back to see how vital this heavy engineering and steel firm has been for people of Sheffield as well as some famous faces.
