Sheffield Forgemasters is to be acquired by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for £2.56m with a view to gain the right support to secure its role as a key supplier into the MoD in the long run.

The investment is set to bring in new capital into its modern renovations, which include plans to replace a heavy forge line and building, a scheme which will help prevent floods, and major tool replacements.

Let us now take a journey back to see how vital this heavy engineering and steel firm has been for people of Sheffield as well as some famous faces.

1. Workers back to work Workers at Sheffield Forgemasters returned to work following a 16-week strike in January 1986.

2. World Wars memorial service Reverend Bob Warwick hosts a brief service in front of the staff at Forgemasters where memorial plaques for deceased soldiers of the two world wars have been placed in 2007.

3. The Forgemasters Scorpion sculpture is erected Olympic gold medalist and boxing champion, Nicola Adams, and some Sheffield Forgemasters apprentices unveil the newly structured Scorpion sculpture.

4. The Prince of Wales takes a tour The inner workings of Sheffield Forgemasters is revealed to Prince Charles who is invited for a tour on November 24, 2008.