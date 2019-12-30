Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park looks to new era in 2020

The new decade will see the start of a new era for the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park with the opening of a new research centre and the start of construction on the Community Stadium.

The development will follow what leaders called a ‘transformational’ 2019 and include several business, health, wellbeing and sporting milestones throughout 2020.

These include: the official opening of Sheffield Hallam University’s Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre in January, the construction start on the Community Stadium, which will provide a permanent home for Sheffield Eagles Rugby League and Sheffield United Women Football.

There are also plans for further development including offices, laboratories and a business incubator.

Project Lead, Richard Caborn, said: “I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park through what has been a truly transformational year and I’m excited to say we’ll be kicking off 2020 with some further significant milestones.”

Developments in and around Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park in 2019 included the opening of Sheffield Hallam University’s National Centre of Excellence for Food Engineering in October - a centre focused on tackling food industry challenges such as health and minimising waste.

Meanwhile, representatives from Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, led by Professor Paul Dimitri of Sheffield Children’s Hospital, met with key politicians and policymakers at Westminster to push forward plans for the Centre for Child Health Technology.

The UK’s first child health technology conference will take place in Sheffield in May 2020 and will welcome healthcare professionals and industry experts, from around the world at a two-day event.