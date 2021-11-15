Shipley-based SportsShoes.com sees sales soar as more people took up running during lockdown

SportsShoes.com has announced an increase in sales of 37 per cent to a record £92.2m for the year ended 28 February 2021.

The Shipley-headquartered business saw its EBITDA before non-recurring costs rise 118 per cent to £12.2m.

Established in 1982, the retailer offers customers more than 17,000 products from 149 global running and outdoor brands.

SportsShoes.com managing director, Brett Bannister, commented: “Put simply, as a business we want to get better and help people get better."

Sales for the seven months to 30 September 2021 have been reported by the company as broadly in line with last year’s performance.

UK sales are up 11.9 per cent year-on-year while repeat business from existing customers has increased by 20 per cent.

“These principles ensured we had a stellar financial year in 2020-21 which was driven by more and more people wanting to run, exercise and enjoy the outdoors when pandemic restrictions allowed."