Shoosmiths’ Leeds headcount passes 60

Law firm Shoosmiths has announced it has increased its headcount in Yorkshire to 60 as it prepares to mark its first anniversary of opening its Leeds office.

The national firm began operating on December 1 of last year with just seven people but has since grown and appointed several partners across a range of specialisms.

Shoosmiths’ said its investment into Leeds was part of its objective of creating a Northern hub of legal expertise.

To support this ambition the Leeds office will move into Bruntwood’s landmark Platform redevelopment in February of next year.

Shoosmiths has signed a 10 year lease to take 9,720 sq ft at Platform, where it will expand its agile working approach and continue to grow, organically.

Paul Stokey, head of Shoosmiths Leeds said: “We have built up a highly-experienced team of expert legal practitioners, to ensure we can offer clients a market-leading service.

“This will stand us in extremely good stead for 2018, a year that will see us move into our new purpose-designed office space at Platform where we will embed a fully agile work culture. With a strong team behind us we are intent on achieving further market penetration in the region, differentiating ourselves from competitors via our focus on the client experience.

“We will continue to grow our team at a steady rate, attracting leading legal talent, by virtue of our client-focused approach.”

Over the course of the year it has recruited partners specialising in corporate, commercial, real estate, banking and regulatory, with notable clients including; Allied London and LDC.