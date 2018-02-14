Shoosmiths pass £600m in eight months

The new Leeds office of law firm Shoosmiths advised clients on transactions with an aggregate value of more than £600m during its first eight months, it has been revealed.

Shoosmiths’ Leeds corporate team was launched in June 2017 and advised clients on a regional, national and international basis, including notable transactions in oil and gas, construction, manufacturing and textiles.

Partner Philip Goldsborough said: “Our team has worked exceptionally hard since entering the market last year and we have already succeeded in our strategy to disrupt the long established ‘Big Six’ Leeds corporate firms.

“We have established a strong pipeline of work and are set to make a big impact in 2018. We are focused on continuing to build our client base across the board, and continuing to deliver the outstanding client experience that Shoosmiths and our team is known for.”

Shoosmiths Leeds will move into new offices at Bruntwood’s landmark Platform redevelopment later this month.