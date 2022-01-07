Siemens Digital Industries joins forces with Yorkshire-based Xetrov Group to boost production of thermal waste converter

The system can process previously unrecyclable materials and use the exhaust heat generated by the Vortex to produce electricity, heating and food production through hydroponics.

A spokesman said: "The Clean6 Vortex is not only 98% efficient on waste destruction but also requires less than half the waste compared to competing technologies to produce power.

"The thermal conversion system can “upscale” material that was deemed unrecyclable and only suitable for landfill.

The East Yorkshire-based sustainable solutions provider, Xetrov Group, has joined forces with Siemens to boost production of its thermal waste converter.

"Siemens’ products will be used in all four main components of the Clean6 Vortex and the entire Xetrov sustainable waste to energy solution, including the thermal conversion unit, hammer mill, boiler and potentially steam turbines."

Xetrov, which has its headquarters in Yorkshire, has built and operates a waste-to-energy plant in Pollington. It creates modules suitable for the UK roll-out of decentralised waste-to-energy plants.

“Siemens is delighted to have been selected by Xetrov for supplying end-to-end solutions for the ground-breaking Clean6 Vortex,” said Brian Holliday, Managing Director, Siemens Digital Industries UK.

“The benefits of this conversion technology to the community and its potential contribution to the UK’s net zero emissions targets are going to be huge. This technology is in sync with Siemens’ own goals of achieving a net zero carbon footprint by 2030 across all our production facilities and buildings globally.

"We are fully geared and equipped to meet the specific requirements of Xetrov as it continues its mission of revolutionising waste processing and recycling.”

“We have been scouting for a partner that understands and shares our goals,” said Ashleigh Ruxton, founder and CEO of Xetrov. “Siemens brought to the table a slew of products that will go a long way in making our solutions stronger and smarter.