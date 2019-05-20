Simon Stell, managing partner of LCF Law, joins Bradford Literature Festival board

The managing partner of law firm LCF Law has been appointed to the management board of the Bradford Literature Festival (BLF).

Simon Stell has worked at LCF Law in Bradford for over 21 years. Last year the firm provided advice to the BLF relating to the creation and installation of four commemorative stones across the region to celebrate the work of the Brontë sisters.

The Brontë Stones Project is a unique celebration of the legacy of the famous sisters that has seen four new, original works of writing by Kate Bush, Carol Ann Duffy, Jackie Kay and Jeanette Winterson, engraved onto stones in different locations connecting the Brontë sisters’ birthplace in Thornton and the Brontë family parsonage at Haworth.

Mr Stell said: “I am delighted to be invited to be part of the BLF’s advisory board and the newly formed management board as the Festival continues expanding.

“The board’s priority is to focus on supporting festival director Syima Aslam and the festival team providing structural governance and linking strategically with the advisory board.

“I look forward to working with Syima as well as the other board members.”

Running from June 28 to July 7, the Bradford Literature Festival will host over 500 events across several different venues.

The festival celebrates the written and spoken word in all its wonderful forms.

Ms Aslam said: “The much-anticipated festival starts next month and we have a packed schedule of awe inspiring events for people of all ages.

“Since its launch in 2014 the festival has grown beyond our wildest dreams, attracting thousands of people and really helping to put Bradford on the map.

“A cultural and literary extravaganza, we are passionate about education and inspiring a love affair with words. Every volunteer from the box office operators and festival co-coordinators to our new management board and the advisory board – which we are hoping to expand – play a vital role in the delivery of the festival and we are all grateful for their commitment. Simon and LCF Law have supported us since the beginning, so it’s a real honour that he has agreed to join our management board.”