Simply Red’s former base in Manchester is set for a new lease of life thanks to a Leeds firm

Have your say

A former petticoat factory which was once used as a base by rock bands is set for a new lease of life thanks to a Yorkshire company.

The Leeds-based property investor and car park operator, Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS), has released images of its £2m refurbishment programme at the Ducie House office building in Piccadilly Basin.

A range of larger office suites aimed at long-term lets have been brought to market.

The former factory was acquired by TCS in 2018 to extend its Piccadilly Basin portfolio.

It has an established and mixed tenant-base, which includes fashion designers, record labels and design agencies.

It has also been the base for a range of famous Manchester bands over the past 20 years, including Simply Red.

Chris Collins, Associate Director, Town Centre Securities (PLC) commented: “We are delighted that our renovation programme at Ducie House is on schedule to deliver modernised character space that meets our existing and future tenants needs.

Mr Collins added: “At a recent tenant briefing to showcase our renovation programme, we were delighted with the positive response received from our current occupiers, who are benefiting from significant improvements to their working environment.”