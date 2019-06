Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia faces key vote in restructuring bid

Sir Philip Green’s retail empire faces a make-or-break vote on its future today as it seeks approval for its restructuring plans, deciding the fate of 18,000 employees.

Arcadia, the company behind Topshop, Wallis, Burton and a raft of other brands, will reconvene a meeting to vote on seven separate company voluntary arrangement (CVA) proposals.

It is understood only those proposals that did not receive enough support at a previous meeting last week will be voted on again.

The first CVA meeting was adjourned after it became clear several landlords intended to oppose the plans, which include at least 23 store closures.

A further 25 Miss Selfridge and Evans stores have also been earmarked for closure as part of a restructuring process that is separate to the CVAs.

Sir Philip has since offered a concession to landlords in a bid to sweeten the deal, proposing to impose less severe rent cuts than originally planned.

Under the initial proposals, shop owners were facing rent reductions of between 30 per cent and 70 per cent. This will now be reduced to a range of 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

It remains to be seen whether enough property owners will be convinced to support the process.

One landlord said the Arcadia CVA plans are different to previous ones from House of Fraser or Debenhams because the smaller units would be easier to fill with new occupiers.

“There was some sympathy for Debenhams,” he said.

“Whereas here you’ve got a bigger pool of potential tenants. You’ve got more options so it’s easier to vote against it.”

“Not that many people are that emotional about it. There’s no tears for Philip Green.”

On Tuesday, Sky News reported shopping centre owner Intu remained unconvinced by the proposals and was planning to vote against.

Without the backing of the property giant, which owns the Trafford Centre in Manchester and the Lakeside in Essex, the vote is set to be a close one for Arcadia.

In the Commons on Tuesday, Business Minister Kelly Tolhurst, answering a question from Labour’s Jenny Chapman, said: “We stand ready to do what we can along with my colleagues in MHCLG (Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government) if closures occur.

“We are working with the Retail Sector Council and we’re committed to making sure we are working with the retail sector and high streets to make sure we can really truly grow our high streets and protect retail for the future.”