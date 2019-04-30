Sirius Minerals launches $3.8bn fundraiser for potash mine

Sirius Minerals, the firm behind the multi million pound potash mine in North Yorkshire, is set to raise $3.8bn to fund the project.

The fundraising will be made up of a mixture of private equity and debt in its stage two funding.

Sirius will seek to raise $400m from a share placing while at the same time focus on a credit facility of $1.9bn.

The news comes as Sirius announced a £12.5m loss in 2018, down from £78.5m in 2017.

A total of £391.2m has been spent on the mine project during that period.

Chris Fraser, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said: “In March we paused discussions with prospective lenders to work on an alternative financing proposal with J.P. Morgan Cazenove.

“Today we are pleased to announce that, as a result of that work, we are launching a comprehensive markets-led solution for our funding requirements which will enable Sirius Minerals to complete the development of its mine and unlock what we believe to be the world’s largest known high-grade polyhalite deposit.

“The funding package will bring together equity, convertible bonds, high yield debt, and a $2.5bn revolving credit facility in a multi-stage, flexible structure that balances the availability of capital with the needs of the project.

“Today’s announcement provides a clear pathway to a fully financed project in the months ahead, while enabling us to progress construction at full speed.”

Bosses at Sirius Minerals believe the new mine in North Yorkshire will have a transformational impact on the region’s economy and help to improve global food security.