Sirius Minerals launches $3.8bn fundraiser for potash mine

Sirius Minerals, the firm behind the multi million pound potash mine in North Yorkshire, is set to raise $3.8bn to fund the project.
The fundraising will be made up of a mixture of private equity and debt in its stage two funding.
Sirius will seek to raise $400m from a share placing while at the same time focus on a credit facility of $1.9bn.
The news comes as Sirius announced a £12.5m loss in 2018, down from £78.5m in 2017.
A total of £391.2m has been spent on the mine project during that period.
Chris Fraser, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said: “In March we paused discussions with prospective lenders to work on an alternative financing proposal with J.P. Morgan Cazenove.
“Today we are pleased to announce that, as a result of that work, we are launching a comprehensive markets-led solution for our funding requirements which will enable Sirius Minerals to complete the development of its mine and unlock what we believe to be the world’s largest known high-grade polyhalite deposit.
“The funding package will bring together equity, convertible bonds, high yield debt, and a $2.5bn revolving credit facility in a multi-stage, flexible structure that balances the availability of capital with the needs of the project.
“Today’s announcement provides a clear pathway to a fully financed project in the months ahead, while enabling us to progress construction at full speed.”
Bosses at Sirius Minerals believe the new mine in North Yorkshire will have a transformational impact on the region’s economy and help to improve global food security.