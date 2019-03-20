SiS revenue soars after PhD deal

Sports nutrition firm Science in Sports (SiS) posted a 37 per cent increase in revenue to £21.3m in 2018.

The firm, which purchased Hull-based PhD Nutrition for £32m last year grew its gross profit to £12m from 2017’s £9.3m. Its revenue growth was significantly ahead of the sports nutrition sector, with particularly strong growth in online channels.

Stephen Moon, Science in Sport’s chief executive, said: “We were delighted to have acquired the PhD business and its excellent management team.

“In the last five years the Science in Sport business has delivered sales compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent and with our proven strategy and the PhD acquisition, the board remains confident of continued strong growth in 2019 and beyond.”

“2018 was another period of very strong growth, the sixth consecutive year where SiS has significantly outperformed the sector.”