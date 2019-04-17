SMEs making cuts due to Brexit

The majority of UK SMEs are still completely in the dark over what to expect, or how to better prepare for life after Brexit, according to new research released today.

According to a survey of 1,200 SME owners across the UK, commissioned by Simply Business, three quarters of self-employed people admit to feeling unsupported ahead of Brexit. A third have decided to delay growth plans and further investment in their business, while 8 per cent stated that they’re having to make redundancies to cut costs.

Bea Montoya,of Simply Business, said: “There isn’t a blueprint for what happens after Brexit.”