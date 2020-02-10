Sound Leisure in Leeds creates jukebox for Harrods

Have your say

Jukebox manufacturer Sound Leisure has created an exclusive design for high end department store Harrods.

The jukebox, which retails at £14,500, holds 70 vinyl singles and can be supplied to work on any voltage. A Bluetooth receiver and microphone input comes as standard.

Chris Black, managing director of Leeds-based Sound Leisure, said: “We have supplied jukeboxes to Harrods for over three decades and as a proud British manufacturer we are honoured to have our latest jukebox on display and available exclusively through them.”

Sound Leisure was established in 1978 by Mr Black’s father Alan Black and his business partner Eddie Moss.