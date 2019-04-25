Sovereign Healthcare celebrates highest ever premium income

BRADFORD-based Sovereign Health Care has reported its highest ever premium income of £11m and paid out record claims of £7.3m.

The health care cash plan provider’s results for 2018 showed saw it serve 75,000 customers.

In 2018 it also launched the ‘Good All Round’ which gives customers money back towards everyday health treatments and services including up to 100% payback on dental and optical costs.

Alongside this, the company also launched a secure online customer area, allowing policyholders to claim online, and giving them easier access to their policy information and claims history.

Sovereign Health Care chief executive, Russ Piper, added: “Sovereign Health Care remains in great shape to continue to deliver value for money cash plan products to its customers and make a positive difference to the local community.

“I am very pleased with our business outcomes in 2018 as we continue to invest heavily in our IT systems and review how best we can provide value added services that help to improve the health and wellbeing of our customers and communities.

“Sovereign Health Care is a great place to work, particularly with the positive difference we make to people’s lives. This is in no small part due to the dedication of our staff and the loyalty of our customers.”

Sovereign Health Care has no shareholders and any surplus the company makes is made available to reinvest into the business or donate to community and charitable good causes through its Community Programme.

In 2018, it donated more than £675,000 to Yorkshire good causes with a health and wellbeing focus, equating to 6.1 per cent of its annual premium income.

This included a total of £70,000 to seven Yorkshire hospital trusts, to mark the NHS’s 70th birthday – its largest annual nurses training and hospital grant to the NHS to date.

Chairman, Mark Hudson, said: “2018 was a very successful year for the business, which saw us extend our reach into the wider West Yorkshire area as the only local provider of health cash plans.”