Spaces the latest name to come on board for the Excellence in Business Awards

Another sponsor has come on board for this year’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards.

Flexible working specialist Spaces is to sponsor the Outstanding Employer category at this year’s event on Wednesday September 6 at Leeds’s Headingley Stadium.

7 Park Row - Leeds

Among the projects it looks after include the 7 Park Row development in Leeds and it forms part of the wider IWG group that includes Regus.

The firm's decision to come on board sees it join a growing list of blue chip and fast-growing brands that are backing this year's awards, the biggest in Yorkshire.

Chris Kay, area director for Spaces, said “We’re delighted to be a part of such a prestigious night in Yorkshire.”

Cathy Newman

This year’s event will be presented by Channel 4 broadcaster Cathy Newman.

"As IWG we’ve already made our mark on Leeds but we’re so excited to introduce Spaces to the vibrant and ever growing city.



"We all know Leeds is soon becoming the business hub of the north and being part of that is not only a delight but a massive challenge, that we’re eager to take head on.



"Working collaboratively with the local community I’m sure we’ll be the perfect asset to the city and we can’t wait to get involved with all the greatness that already surrounds us.’"

Shortlisting for the 2019 awards is set to take place at the start of September with hundreds of business waiting eagerly to see if they have made the select few who go forward to the big event in November.

Spaces joins with headline sponsors Grant Thornton, Yorkshire Bank and LDC, as well as associate sponsors OpenReach, CityFibre, LNER and Associated British Ports (ABP).

Headingley - SWNS

Last year saw a record level of entries into the awards, which were hosted at York’s National Railway Museum.

Willerby Homes, Twinkl, Heald and Skipton Building Society were among the winners that year and this year it could be you.

This year will see the event attract heavyweight speakers, top notch entertainment and will also feature some new categories to reflect Yorkshire’s diverse and dynamic economy.

Over the last decade the awards have attracted a host of high profile speakers, including David Cameron, who attended when he was leader of the opposition, and the Chancellor George Osborne. Other senior figures who have spoken at the awards include shadow Brexit secretary Kier Starmer, the former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls, and Nick Clegg, the former Deputy Prime Minister.

Entries have now closed.