Specsavers is creating 111 jobs in Yorkshire in response to pent-up demand for sight and hearing tests

The company’s York-based director, Georgia Eason, went from apprentice to store retail partner in less than five years.

The company is creating 1,500 jobs across the UK to support business growth.

A spokesman said Specsavers is bucking the trend by creating 400 retail roles in stores throughout the UK, at a time when one in five high street retailers has closed.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head of Recruitment, Alan Gregg, said: “As well as people with optical or audiology experience, we are eager to find experienced retailers who put the customer at the heart of what they do.

“This will help us to continue to offer the highest standards of care in order to meet the pent-up demand brought about by lockdowns and social distancing restrictions.

“We offer a variety of promising careers. For those at the start of their career, or looking for a change of direction, we have 196 apprenticeships available – a tried and tested programme that has produced many success stories.”

The company’s York-based director, Georgia Eason, went from apprentice to store retail partner in less than five years.

She began her career in 2015 at Specsavers Acomb as an optical retail apprentice at the age of 17, and went on to gain certification in optical dispensing.

She was then promoted to store supervisor and recently became a retail partner for Specsavers Home Visits service in York, owning her own business at the age of 22.