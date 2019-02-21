Sponsored column from Yorkshire Bank - Time to get switched on to changes in the banking sector

By Gavin Opperman, group business banking director, Yorkshire Bank

At the end of this month, one of the most unusual, but exciting, developments in banking will get underway, as 120,000 small businesses customers will be offered incentives to leave RBS and take their banking elsewhere.

It’s more than 10 years since RBS received taxpayer support during the financial crisis. As part of that rescue package, the bank was required under EU State Aid rules to de-scale its business and reduce its share of the SME banking market.

After attempts to separate out the old Williams & Glyn business from RBS failed, the European Commission and UK Government decided that a new scheme should be put in place, offering financial and other incentives to those customers to leave RBS and move their business to smaller, so-called Challenger Banks

This initiative is called the Incentivised Switching Scheme and it will go live from Monday.

If we look at the numbers, SMEs are a key driver of economic growth in the UK. They contribute 51 per cent to private sector turnover and employ 60 per cent of its workforce making them a vital part of our economy. Despite this, many SMEs continue to feel they are underserviced by their bank but only five per cent of SMEs switch their banking provider every year.

Research has suggested that customers resist moving provider for three reasons – a perceived lack of product and service differentiation between the banks, the inconvenience of joining a new provider and concern about maintaining pricing and lending conditions. We believe the industry has an opportunity to change this mindset and if the Incentivised Switching Scheme is going to be a success, banks need to ensure eligible RBS customers have access to more choice, better service and competitive pricing, with good visibility on what is available across the different providers.

And if a customer chooses to switch, that bank has to ensure the transition process is as smooth as possible.

For our part, it was confirmed in late 2019 that Yorkshire Bank was one of 11 eligible applicants to be accepted to take part in the Incentivised Switching Scheme. We have invested £12m in preparing our business for new customers who choose to switch to us. As well as creating a dedicated switching team, with the sole purpose of ensuring a smooth transition for customers choosing to move from RBS, we have also recruited a number of experienced relationship managers across the country.

We believe it’s vital that we have the right teams in the right places to offer the customer service we pride ourselves on.

We are clear that competition in the SME banking industry must improve. Customers deserve more from banks and we look forward to the scheme finally getting underway.