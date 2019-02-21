Sponsored content - Leeds University Business School is creating a new generation of global leaders

Leeds University Business School is nurturing a new generation of global business leaders. Greg Wright reports.

TAKING an ethical approach to tackling the big economic questions makes good business sense.

Date: 11th February 2019. Picture James Hardisty Leeds University Business School. The Charles Thackrah Building.

At Leeds University Business School you won’t just get the chance to mingle with the finest minds. You will be encouraged to display empathy, long-term strategic thinking and moral fibre.

The business school is regularly world ranked by the Financial Times, QS and The Economist, and is also one of a small number of schools worldwide to be triple accredited by AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS. The school is a faculty of the University of Leeds, which is ranked in the top 100 universities in the world and a member of the Russell Group of research-intensive UK universities. The Executive MBA provides a learning experience that lasts a lifetime.

Vince Dispenza, the Executive MBA Director at Leeds University Business School, places the emphasis on responsible leadership

He said: “What we are trying to do is create ethical leaders. We’re trying to get our students to incorporate thinking about sustainability into their strategic thinking.

Date: 11th February 2019. Picture James Hardisty Leeds University Business School. The Maurice Keyworth Building.

“We don’t just talk about ethical leadership. We try to incorporate this in practical activity.

He added: “It’s not just about short term return on investment, it’s also about recognising that there’s increasing evidence of the link between sustainable business models and improved returns and market performance.”

At Leeds University Business School, you are guided down the path of personal development by skilled tutors. When you take the Executive MBA at the business school, you will gain the chance to improve your knowledge of disciplines such as economics, management, finance and marketing.

But you will gain a lot more than that. Helen Slinger, one of the school’s EMBA alumni, shows that it pays to take a sustainable approach. Today, Ms Slinger is an executive director at The Prince’s Accounting for Sustainability Project (A4S), which was established by The Prince of Wales in 2004. A4S aims to drive a fundamental shift towards resilient business models and a sustainable economy. This includes working with business schools to equip their students with the knowledge and skills to rise to this challenge. After training as a chartered accountant, Ms Slinger moved into work in sustainable business 12 years ago, and led PWC’s sustainability and climate change practice. Ms Slinger believes that “sustainability is integral to the future of our economy and will therefore impact the leadership roles of MBA graduates now and in the future. Integrating sustainability into MBAs is essential if they are to continue to be relevant to business and equip graduates to drive change”.

Date: 11th February 2019. Picture James Hardisty Leeds University Business School. The Maurice Keyworth Building.

Mr Dispenza said: “We have got her on board to review the programme to embed sustainability as a key integrated theme as part of the course.”

The EMBA includes a challenge where students are placed in the heart of a real boardroom. Working in groups, students will simulate the behaviour of a board in response to a real-life scenario or issue.

“It’s a challenging and interactive activity which will test students’ leadership skills. It also provides an opportunity for students to devise strategies that place sustainability at the heart of corporate leadership.

Mr Dispenza said: “You need to think about other stakeholders such as employees and the community. We are putting students in a situation where they learn by doing.”

Another key element of the course – the consultancy challenge – gives students the chance to work in small groups to deliver a consultancy project for an external organisation.

These organisations might include a small to medium-sized company, a charity or a social enterprise, looking to address a particular issue. Students will be required to make recommendations to the client which could transform the performance of an organisation.

These organisations may not be answerable to shareholders, but they still need to make an operating surplus while behaving in an ethical way.

Mr Dispenza said: “It’s about thinking in a different way about the nature of an organisation – it is not just about profit maximisation.

“In the consultancy challenge, students work with third sector organisations to look at different organisational models.

Mr Dispenza added: “You have to think through problems metaphorically and get into the organisation’s world and its way of seeing things. You have to display a degree of empathy.”

Students have to approach each challenge with an open mind. You can’t provide a solution before you’ve looked at the problem from the organisation’s perspective.

Mr Dispenza said: “You have to provide practical benefits for an organisation that is looking to build a social return on its investment. They can start to build a model to quantify that in some way.”

“Taking an EMBA can benefit a student financially, because research shows they are likely to command a higher long-term salary. But it will also broaden their view of the world. They will think about the world and themselves from a broader perspective.”

The Executive MBA will provide you with a wider understanding of business and leadership. You can use your EMBA to progress from your specialism into general management, or to board level. It could inspire you to change careers or sector, or even start your own business. It can also deliver immediate benefits to your organisation.

The EMBA will give you the confidence to rise to any challenge.

Members of Leeds University Business school practice what they preach.

The business school takes an outspoken and informed stance on ethical problems. For example, Chris Forde, Professor of Employment Studies, spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live about the challenges in protecting the rising number of workers in the gig economy who operate in insecure and often precarious conditions.

Professor Forde is Co-Director of the Centre for Employment Relations and Change at the Business School who produced a report for the European Parliament entitled ‘The Social Protection of Workers in the Platform Economy.”

The business school employs more than 200 academic staff, who share a passion for excellence in research and teaching.

The school’s researchers, international advisory board (IAB) and other industry and professional collaborators have forged close links with businesses around the globe.

If you fly to any major economic base around the world, there is a very good chance you will encounter alumni of the school.

Ralph Kugler, the chair of the IAB, said recently: “The Business School is growing from strength to strength.

“As board members, we are able contribute to the School’s strategy and ensure its relevancy within the fast-paced ‘real’ world of business.

“Both student numbers and research income have grown significantly since 2008.

“The school holds ambitious plans for the next five years and I am really looking forward to chairing the IAB and seeing the school continue to flourish.”

Leeds University Business School is ranked third in the UK for accounting and finance and fourth in the UK for economics, according to the Guardian University Guide 2019.

Peter Moizer, executive dean at Leeds University Business School, said: “We are also extremely proud to be ranked top 10 in the Russell Group across all our subject areas: accounting and finance; business and management; economics, plus our number one position for marketing.

“These positive results reflect our ongoing innovation and commitment to our students.”