Sponsored content: You can mingle with the finest minds at Leeds University Business School

STUDENTS at Leeds University Business School have the opportunity to gain profound insights into the world of work, while meeting some of the finest minds.

The school delivers undergraduate, masters, MBA, PhD, and executive education to more than 3,000 students from around 100 countries.

The Leeds Executive MBA will inspire and challenge you to achieve your full potential. The skills and knowledge you gain, coupled with the experience of working alongside a diverse range of personalities and professional backgrounds, shapes your own management perspective and learning, benefitting both you and your business.

The programme is delivered part-time via block teaching at the university’s executive conference facility at Weetwood Hall.

Students benefit from the expertise and support of major research centres. The school boasts the UK’s premier research centre in international business, the Centre for International Business at the University of Leeds.

The school’s International Institute for Banking and Financial Services, and the Credit Management Research Centre, are staffed by academics with global reputations for excellence.

Specialists from the Centre for Employment Relations, Innovation and Change work with employers and staff to develop effective working practices. The Centre for Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Studies at the University of Leeds is the focal point for enterprise research on campus, and it supports business start-ups through SPARK.

According to Vince Dispenza, the director of executive MBA programmes at Leeds University Business School, the MBA is one of the most eclectic qualifications, because it explores everything from facts and numbers to perceptions and feelings.

Students venture into unfamiliar theoretical territories. As a result, they grow in confidence and are well-placed to make informed contributions in discussions with colleagues and people outside the organisation.

The business school’s management team is often asked to provide commentary on major business topics. Executive Dean of the Business School, Professor Peter Moizer, recently wrote a piece for the Financial Times emphasising the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the teaching of today’s MBA. In 2016 the Business School began compulsory assessment on CSR and ethics to ensure students had a thorough understanding of the topic. In his FT article, Professor Moizer discussed the complexities around teaching ethics.

He said that emphasising personal accountability is one effective method of bringing the theme to life.

The school has also signed up to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Management Education, which aims to ensure that all students retain a moral compass.