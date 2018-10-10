St Leonard’s Hospice in York establishes business club to support its growth

A BUSINESS club has been established by a Yorkshire hospice to help it increase the services it offers to people with life limiting illnesses.

St Leonard’s Hospice in York hopes to attract at least 30 firms to its new business club over the next year. The hospice is an independent charity which provides specialist palliative care and support for local people.

Apart from a team of doctors and nurses, the hospice has specialists in a wide range of roles including complementary therapy, lymphoedema care, physiotherapy, social work, bereavement, occupational therapy and spiritual care.

The charity relies heavily on the public to raise just over £5.2 million each year to run St Leonard’s Hospice. This cost equates to £595 for every hour of every day.

Although St Leonard’s receives some public funding the majority of the running costs have to be raised from donations and fundraising by the local community - businesses, groups and individuals. Legacies are by far the greatest source of income.

Annie Keogh, the hospice’s corporate, grants and trusts fundraiser, said the hospice would like to engage with the business community in its catchment area, which includes York, Easingwold, Selby, Tadcaster, Pocklington, Pickering, Helmsley and Kirbymoorside.

Ms Keogh added: “I hope the business club is where like-minded businesses can meet. As well as being a charity we are a business, and we want to make our businesses successful too.

“Today, corporate social responsibility is no longer just a nice thing to have, it has become a ‘must do’, It demonstrates that you are trustworthy, ethical and engaged with the local community.”

Ms Keogh said that younger employees were attracted to firms who were committed to supporting good causes.

She added: “It can also give you the competitive edge. It may help you attract top talent. It can also be a way of inspiring and motivating existing staff.

“I am always happy to show people around the hospice so that they can see where their money goes and the direct patient care it supports. By committing to the business club for three years it will help us plan for the future, as it is a guaranteed income stream and part of our regular giving strategy.

“I like to feel that it is feel-good networking.”

Members of the business club will be invited to quarterly networking meetings. At least one of these meetings will be held at the hospice.

Members of the club will be invited to host a networking meeting at their premises. They will also receive a quarterly newsletter.

For more information contact Ms Keogh on 01904 777767 or email annie.keogh@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk.