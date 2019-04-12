Staff at Bradford-based laundry chemical manufacturer Christeyns go back to school

Staff at laundry chemical manufacturer Christeyns spent the day at Newhall Park Primary School, getting hands on with a range of gardening tasks as part of a new raised bed project.

Bradford-based Christeyns offers all 130 members of staff the opportunity to take time out to help the community through a variety of regular volunteering initiatives.

Twenty members of staff from various departments across the Bradford-based company spent last Wednesday carrying out an extensive range of tasks including building a decking platform for the pond area, mapping and landscaping a raised bed growing area as well as building the raised beds.