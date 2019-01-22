Strong organic growth for ECSC

Have your say

Cyber security firm ECSC, which counts Barclays, GCHQ and Virgin East Coast Trains among its high profile clients, reported revenue growth of over 30 per cent in 2018.

The Bradford-based firm said it was delighted to report such strong organic growth for the full year as it moved back into profit.

Ian Mann, CEO of ECSC, commented: “The team continues to acquire new clients, deliver quality service, and build a solid base for ongoing growth.”

In the 12 months ended December 31 2018, revenue grew by more than 30 per cent to around £5.4m.