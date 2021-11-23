Strong performance from law firm Knights, which has an office in the Majestic building in Leeds alongside Channel 4

Knights has revealed that it secured revenue of around £59.7m, representing growth of 29%, in the half year ended 31 October 2021.

In a statement, Knights said: "The group has delivered another strong financial performance in line with board expectations, reflecting strong organic growth and contributions from acquisitions integrated over the past year.

"The strong recruitment momentum experienced in H1 21 (the first half of 2021) has been maintained, with the group continuing to attract high calibre talent, the majority from Top 50 law firms, who are attracted by Knights’ unique business model and collaborative culture."

In May, Knights announced the completion of its move to the historic Majestic building in Leeds, which is also the new national headquarters of Channel 4.

The group said it has successfully integrated the acquisitions of Keebles and Mundays, strengthening its footprint in Yorkshire and South East.

The statement added: "Post period end the group further expanded its footprint with the acquisition of Archers, a leading full-service independent law firm operating in the Teesside area, with early signs indicating a strong cultural fit across the business. The acquisition provides a platform for further organic growth in the North East, a new region for Knights and one currently undergoing significant public and private investment.

"The recently announced extended £60m Revolving Credit Facility provides further flexibility for the group to selectively execute on its pipeline of acquisitions, in line with its strategy to become the leading legal and professional services business outside London.

David Beech, CEO of Knights, commented: “We are delighted to report another strong period of profitable growth, during which we have maintained the excellent discipline of financial management that is central to our culture.

“With continued momentum in recruiting, we look forward to the second half with confidence and we are well placed to continue to selectively execute acquisition opportunities to further strengthen our position in key legal services markets outside London.”

Earlier this year, Knights revealed it has the capacity to employ up to 300 people at its new office in Leeds.

The Majestic was built in 1921 as a “super-cinema” and later became a bingo hall and a nightclub.

The building has been redeveloped to turn it into a base for fast growing businesses.