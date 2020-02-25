Strong Yorkshire growth boosts Hotel Chocolat

Luxury chocolate maker Hotel Chocolat said a strong performance at its Yorkshire stores boosted half year results.

Angus Thirlwell, the group’s co-founder and chief executive, said: “Our Yorkshire stores are trading really well. Leeds Trinity continues to be a stand out performer and is already our biggest location in the whole of the UK.

“In Yorkshire, the opportunity is possibly even bigger for upgrades of existing sites as well as new locations.”

The firm said it has carried out three successful upgrade trials in other parts of the country and it is looking to roll out these upgrades to some of its Yorkshire stores.

“We are casting our eye over our Yorkshire locations,” Mr Thirlwell told The Yorkshire Post.

“We are considering upgrading our Harrogate store. It depends on finding the right site. We are really part of the community in Harrogate.

“If any landlords reading this with prime property in Harrogate would like to step forward, we’d say yes please. It depends on finding the right location.”

The group posted higher half year sales thanks to new stores in the UK, upgrades to existing sites and international growth.

“We are becoming increasingly confident about the opportunities in our big new markets in Japan and the US,” said Mr Thirlwell.

“We are also on the lookout for great new sites in Yorkshire.

“For the exciting, new Series 2 of our documentary, “Chocolate Dreams - Inside Hotel Chocolat”, we did extensive filming in Meadowhall. So we are playing our part for the Yorkshire Tourist Board.”

The upmarket retailer posted a 14 per cent increase in revenue to £92m in the 26 weeks to December 29. The firm also saw pre-tax profits increase, rising by 7 per cent to £15m for the period.

Hotel Chocolat, which was founded in 1993, opened nine new UK sites during the half year, taking its total portfolio in its home market to 125 sites.

Mr Thirlwell said he was very pleased with UK growth, but the firm is focused on being a global brand after expanding in the US and Japan.

The retailer opened two new stores in the US and three in Japan and said it saw strong Valentine’s Day sales in the two growing markets.

Hotel Chocolat was also boosted by significant growth in its direct-to-consumer business, as it saw membership of its VIP service increase by 120 per cent to 1.1 million active members.

The company said innovation also helped to drive sales during the half-year, with customers also increasing sales of the firm’s Velvetiser hot chocolate machine.

“The Velvetiser is powering ahead,” said Mr Thirlwell.

Sales of the product were boosted by a raft of new flavours including Tasmanian Mint, Habanero Chilli, and Maple & Pecan hot chocolates.

Mr Thirlwell said: “This was another strong period for Hotel Chocolat. Our strong growth came from a wider variety of sales channels than in previous years.”