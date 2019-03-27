Stuart Watson joins the board at Clipper Logistics

Former EY partner Stuart Watson is to take a non-executive role at Leeds logistics firm Clipper Logistics.

Mr Watson will be chairman of the Audit Committee from this date.

A chartered accountant by trade he was a partner with Ernst & Young from 1998 until retiring from the partnership in 2017.

He acted as an audit partner, working mainly with listed and private equity backed companies, and was the senior partner for Yorkshire and the North East.

He is also a member of the Council of the University of Bradford and of the University’s Audit Committee.

Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman of Clipper said: “I am delighted to welcome Stuart to the Board. As our third independent non-executive director, this appointment enhances the skills and experience of the Board as a whole, and ensures we have a balance between executive and non-executive directors on our Board.”