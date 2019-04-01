Students from John Smeaton Academy and Leeds East Academy take part in Strata and Ahead Partnership challenge

Students from two Leeds schools have completed a workplace challenge to improve job prospects and skills within the housebuilding sector, in a project set up by homebuilder Strata and social enterprise Ahead Partnership.

Strata worked with teams from John Smeaton Academy and Leeds East Academy, to help address the skills gap within the industry and inspire students to look into job prospects within the sector.

Following an initial competition amongst 120 students to ‘Make a House a Home’, 25 students worked in teams of four with guidance from Strata and Ahead Partnership, to design homes for specific types of customers. The winning team came from Leeds East Academy.