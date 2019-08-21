Summit to call for Northern Powerhouse boost

Rotherham is to host a gathering of northern leaders to call on the new prime minister to invest in the Northern Powerhouse.

The Convention of the North is set to attract hundreds to discuss how the region can fulfil its potentially transformational role in the future of the UK.

The event is at Magna on September 13.

It is backed by NP11 - a group of n orthern Local Enterprise chairs - and government and is set to attract political, business, community and academic leaders, as well as young people.

The Convention of the North was launched in Gateshead last year and attended by 300 delegates who talked about investment in transport, skills, the northern economy and devolution.

This year, organisers say, it will be much bigger. Speakers and an agenda have yet to be released.

But it will feature influential bodies including the N8 research partnership of northern universities, the People’s Powerhouse, Northern Power Women and think tanks including IPPR North and the Northern Powerhouse Partnership.

Young people from across the North will also set out their vision for the North’s future, and how current leaders need to work together to achieve it.

Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis said: “I’m delighted that the region is hosting this significant event, and I look forward to welcoming delegates to South Yorkshire on 13 September.

“Our country stands at a time of great change, which presents both challenges and opportunities.

“By working together across the North, maximising collaboration between the public and private sectors and bridging the political divide, we can make the North’s case on a national and international level, power our economy and narrow the inequality gap that persists within the UK.”

Roger Marsh OBE, chair of the NP11 and of the Leeds City Region LEP said: “This summit is very timely in bringing together private and public sector partners from across all of the North, alongside government decision makers.

“Building a thriving and well-connected Northern Powerhouse is key to ensuring that we create a productive and successful post-Brexit Britain.

“Ambitions to turbo-charge the North will only be achieved through effective collaboration.”