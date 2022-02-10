Martin Tighe, 35, works for creative agency Lucky Generals, who have worked on three previous adverts shown during the Super Bowl, the annual championship game of the NFL in the US.

The game will see the Cincinatti Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams, and the Amazon advert Martin has worked on, which features actor Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost, will be shown during the ad break before the final quarter.

"I studied advertising at Huddersfield Uni, then managed to get myself onto a good advertising post-graduate course called the Watford Advertising Course, which is sort of like a fast track into the ad industry," said Martin, who is from Ripponden.

The Super Bowl is one of the most watched events in the world.

"On the course I teamed up with my creative partner Gareth Morgan and together we were the first employees at the time at a new agency called Lucky Generals.

"The agency has grown and grown since then and this is actually the fourth Super Bowl ad they have created for Amazon, yet the first that me and Gareth have written.

"On this project we also teamed up with another creative, Joe Mallett, so worked as a three - usually you work in pairs.

Martin Tighe has worked on the Super Bowl advert for Amazon

"Our job title is ‘creative’ and we come up with ideas and write scripts for advertising campaigns."

Other work Martin and Gareth have done include an ad with Charlie Sheen for Hostel World, an ad with Anthony Joshua for Under Armour and adverts for Paddy Power, Premier Inn and Yorkshire Tea.

"After working on the brief for the past five years we finally managed to land the advert and we collaborated with the director as well as Scarlett and Colin to write the script.