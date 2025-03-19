Superdrug to create around 600 jobs as it opens 25 new shops

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The high street chain said the new “best-in-class” shops will see increased investment in beauty treatments and luxury fragrance on the back of strong demand from shoppers.

The retailer, which currently has 780 shops in the UK and Ireland, said it will also refurbish 65 stores this year and expand multiple sites, including its shops in Luton and Dundee.

It highlighted that investment in its largest stores in recent years helped them deliver sales growth of 25%.

Superdrug has said it plans to open 25 new shops this year in a move which will create around 600 new jobs. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/PA Wire)

Superdrug said it is focusing particular investment in shopping destinations and retail park shops.

It has invested to offer customers more beauty treatments, such as ear piercing, manicures and eye-brow threading, as its shops.

The retailer’s in-store beauty studios saw a 7% rise in sales in 2024, it said.