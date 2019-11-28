An "unprecedented surge" in PPI information requests in August has hit the UK's biggest challenger bank Virgin Money, as it announced its first annual results following the acquisition by Yorkshire and Clydesdale banks.

​The bank announced a statutory loss after tax of £194m due to legacy conduct costs ​plus restructuring ​and​ acquisition costs​. The firm said ​its fourth quarter PPI provision of £385m ​wa​s within the ​g​roup’s previous guidance range​.​

​Virgin Money's chief executive ​David Duffy​ said:​ ​“In the first year of our newly combined business, we have delivered a good operating performance in challenging conditions and made great progress on the integration and rebrand to Virgin Money.

​"​Our statutory result was significantly affected by additional PPI provisions, driven by the ​​unprecedented surge in PPI information requests in August, along with anticipated Virgin Money acquisition-related costs.​"​

He said the bank delivered a further £2bn in net lending to support UK SMEs and consumers​ and​ ​received £3bn in customer deposits​.

"​We achieved all the required approvals in 2019 to enable us to operate as one bank, with one brand, and are ready to deliver our strategy to disrupt the status quo with brilliant customer service and unique Virgin Money products​," he added.

Virgin Money is to open the first wave of its new branches ​over the coming months ​as it ​phases out​ the Yorkshire Bank and Clydesdale brands.

​The group made an​ underlying profit of £539m​, a fall of​ 7​ per cent​ due to higher impairments from IFRS 9 adoption and normalisation​.​

​It has suspended its dividend following the PPI provisions​, but said it​ will reconsider dividends for ​20​20​.