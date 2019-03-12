Surgical Innovations reports strong rebound in second half of 2018

Keyhole surgery instruments maker Surgical Innovations has reported a strong rebound in the second half of 2018.

The Leeds-based group said it now looks forward to further progress in 2019 under the leadership of its newly appointed CEO, David Marsh.

The group’s audited results for the year ended December 31 2018 reveal that revenues increased by 25 per cent to £10.97m

The company’s chairman, Nigel Rogers, said: “I am pleased to report that the anticipated sharp recovery in performance in the second half of the year has been achieved, and the group delivered strong results for the year.

“The market share momentum we achieved in the second half of the year has carried on into 2019, and we are confident about the outlook for the full year.

“The integration of Elemental Healthcare into the group has been completed, paving the way for a new management structure with additional capacity to take the group’s business to the next level.

“We have made contingency arrangements in the event that the UK exits the EU on 29 March 2019 without reaching an appropriate withdrawal agreement, although we remain hopeful that these precautions will be rendered

unnecessary.”