Surveillance company Synectics secures contract for new buses in Northern Ireland

Synectics has announced the award of a contract by Wrightbus, the Northern Ireland based producer of low- and zero- emission vehicles, for the provision of a 'connected vehicle' service for Translink, Northern Ireland's public transport provider, valued initially at around £0.8 million.

The statement added: "This award is in addition to an initial order placed earlier this year which takes the overall commitment to Synectics this year to over £1.0 million. Under the contract, Synectics' will deliver a 'connected vehicle' solution based on the cloud-based software platform it has developed, with a software, support and service contract initially for three years."

"The contract also includes the installation and commissioning of the company's latest on-vehicle T2000 IP-based recording platform and IP cameras to a further 108 new vehicles to be built during 2022. This is in addition to a contract awarded earlier this year for Synectics to equip 40 further vehicles with a similar solution, meaning over 10 per cent. of Translink's fleet of 1,400 vehicles will be 'connected' to Synectics' Cloud Services in 2022 ."

The contract win has been announced in the City of London

Paul Webb, Chief Executive, Synectics plc commented: " We have made significant investments to develop our Cloud Services over the last few years, based on innovation designed to meet our customers' emerging and evolving needs. It is really pleasing when operators see the benefits of the new solutions which we are continuing to develop."