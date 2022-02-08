Sustainable building products company Alumasc reports 'solid' first half trading performance

Alumasc has announced its results for the six months ended 31 December 2021.

Group revenues of £46.3m, were 1.6% ahead of the same period the previous year, which benefited from some £2.5m of business delayed from the previous financial year by Covid-19.

Commenting on the interim results, Paul Hooper, chief executive of Alumasc said: "The Alumasc Group reported a solid performance during the first half and is on track to deliver its expectations for the full year. Although there were some headwinds experienced due to Covid-19 driven contract delays and cost inflation across the industry during the period, the business performed well and has good momentum going into the second half.

Mr Hooper said: "Alumasc is at the forefront of providing high-quality, low carbon, sustainable products, systems and solutions, the majority of which manage the scarce resources of water and energy and improve quality of life for the owner/occupier in the built environment. Our commitment to sustainable business is evidenced by Timloc, our housebuilding products business, becoming the first building products manufacturer in the UK to be carbon neutral across its operations.