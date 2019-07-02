Suzanne Watson takes on the top role at Bradford Chamber

Suzanne Watson has officially taken on the role of president of Bradford Chamber of Commerce.

Ms Watson, managing director of Ilkley-based Approach PR, had served as vice president for the last years.

She takes over the role from Nick Garthwaite of chemical firm Christeyns. The vice president role is now filled by Victoria Wainwright, amnaging director of accountancy firm Naylor Wintersgill.

Ms Watson role was confirmed following a vote at the annual meeting of chamber’s leadership group.

She said: “This is a time of immense change and progression for our city and district and it feels the right time for a small business owner to be taking on the position of President of Bradford Chamber of Commerce.

“Our district has around 15,500 businesses and of those, 99 per cent are micro to medium sized.

“Everyday, they, like me, live and breathe the challenges caused by productivity barriers such as transport, connectivity, the skills gap and funding. My own experience puts me in a strong place to be a voice and a representative of our business community.

“After working alongside Nick, who has done a wonderful job for the last two years, I feel confident that with the support of a great chamber team and the business community behind me, we can do great things for Bradford’s profile, development and economic growth.”