Switchboards manufacturer Saftronics in Leeds has been acquired

Have your say

A control systems and low voltage switchboards manufacturer has been acquired by a Scottish engineering and manufacturing contractor.

Leeds-based Saftronics has been bought by Ross-shire Engineering (RSE) as the Scottish firm continues to expand South.

Allan Dallas, managing director of RSE, said: “We are delighted to welcome Saftronics into the RSE group of businesses.

“We have worked extensively with the company and staff over a number of years and they will complement our services and growth strategy.

“Their focus on quality and innovation are a natural fit to what RSE are about as a company.”

Saftronics has a purpose built 2,400m² design, manufacturing and testing facility in Leeds. The business employs 110 staff.

The deal will see RSE take up a majority equity share in the business whilst retaining the Saftronics management team.

Mark Godfrey, managing director of Saftronics, said: “We are thrilled to become part of the RSE group.

“Having worked very closely with RSE for many years, the integration represents a truly great fit for Saftronics and will enable both RSE and ourselves to provide a much more enhanced offering to our customers than ever before.”

Saftronics, which was established in 1979, said that there would be no job losses as a result of the acquisition and that the new ownership would be looking to expand the workforce.

RSE is looking to continue to develop and expand its mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, control and automation offering to municipal and industrial water and utilities companies across the UK.