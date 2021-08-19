Tactus Holdings Limited secures £40 million investment from Chrysalis Investments following deal to buy Bradford company

Scott Brenchley, CEO of Tactus Group,

The investment marks the company’s largest funding round. It follows a £12.5 million funding round led by Liverpool-based multi-family investment office Arete Capital Partners in April 2021. This enabled the firm to acquire the Bradford-based e-commerce PC gaming specialist CCL Computers.

A spokesman said: “Tactus will now accelerate its international buy-and-build strategy, with several global acquisitions and partnerships already in the pipeline.

“The £1.5 billion FTSE 250 listed investment company Chrysalis Investments was launched to capitalise on the trend of companies staying private for longer.

“Chrysalis Investments has established itself as one of Europe’s leading growth investors and its portfolio boasts an impressive list of global technology giants, such as THG, Wise, Klarna, Graphcore, wefox and Starling Bank. “

Tactus specialises in the high growth gaming, education and entry level computing sectors.

Scott Brenchley, CEO of Tactus Group, said: “Our aim is to become the go-to e-commerce group for gaming and computing globally and this strategic backing from Chrysalis, coupled with our existing relationship with Arete, will be crucial in accelerating that plan.

“We have an exciting M&A journey ahead of us, so we look forward to working with the Chrysalis team as we continue on our international growth journey.”