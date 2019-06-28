Team up with York College to make most of apprenticeships

Employers from across Yorkshire are being invited to team up with York College for expert help delivering their apprenticeship programmes.

Since 2017, employers with a payroll of more than £3 million have to contribute to the Apprenticeship Levy, a pot of funding to train and recruit apprentices, while companies not paying the levy are eligible to receive a 95 per cent contribution towards the cost of the apprenticeship; there is also a £1,000 incentive to any organisation employing 16- to 18-year-olds.

York College can offer support for any firm keen to bring learning and earning together to deliver a skilled workforce as part of the government’s scheme.

“York College works effectively with employers, they realise the value of taking on an apprentice and the noticeable impact apprentices have on their organisation,” explains Kerry Jephson, head of business development at York College.

“Employers tell us that apprentices help to future-proof their staffing and business succession; they also think apprentices value this style of learning, it gets them into the working frame of mind.”

With considerable funds committed by the government for apprenticeships, it is the ideal time to join forces with a provider such as York College.

The college can help employers develop apprenticeship programmes and provide guidance to access funding to help develop the skills needed for your workforce, whichever category you fit into.

Employers across the region are now working in partnership with York College as the lead provider of their apprenticeships, working with them to design programmes supported by excellent academic expertise and facilities.

With the rise in interest from young people to earn whilst learning, apprenticeships are now hugely popular.

“It is also important to point out that apprenticeships are not just for school leavers: more and more mature students are opting to study an apprenticeship as part of their continual professional development or to diversify their skill-set in order to benefit their business and meet the organisation’s recruitment training plans,” adds Kerry Jephson.

York College delivers a range of apprenticeships covering occupational areas including construction, which saw the biggest increase in sign-ups this year. The college also wants to work with local and regional employers to support apprenticeship opportunities across a range of subject areas including engineering, motor vehicle, business administration, hospitality, hairdressing/barbering, dental, IT and accountancy.

To find out more about working with York College on the provision of apprenticeships, please call the York College apprenticeship team on 01904 770368 or visit www.yorkcollege.ac.uk/apprenticeships.