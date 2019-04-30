Tech firm aims to double headcount this year with new Hull office

A software firm specialising in serving the aviation industry is looking to double its headcount by the end of the year as it sets its sights on expanding its product portfolio.

To facilitate the recruitment drive, Keyzo IT solutions is opening offices in The Deep Business Centre in Hull to compliment its base in Kirmington near Humberside International Airport.

Keyzo celebrates its tenth anniversary this year and said that moving into Hull would allow it access to more talent in the programming area as it seeks to grow its staff levels from 30 to 60.

Shane Spencer, managing director, told The Yorkshire Post that the move would “widen its talent pool”.

“We want to increase our reputation and expand to get new customers on board.

“We want to enhance the product portfolio we have currently. To do that you need more staff.”

Keyzo was founded by Mr Spencer in 2009 to provide software for a range of business sectors, and it has become a leader in supplying human resources and health and safety solutions.

The company moved into the aviation industry with the acquisition in 2014 of Bytron Aviation, where Mr Spencer had previously spent more than three years as a software engineer. On buying his former employers and becoming Managing Director, he brought both businesses together at Bytron’s offices in Kirmington.

Bytron provides flight crew briefing software, flight dispatch software and other services to industry heavyweights including Thomas Cook, Fly Dubai, Virgin and Boeing.

The HR and health and safety software from Keyzo including Induct and Train, Read and Sign and Staff Portal for clients including the NHS, Scottish Power, ABP, Cemex and Novartis.

He said: “We have expanded to The Deep to raise awareness of the work that we do and the opportunities that we can offer for software developers within Hull and the surrounding areas. As we continue to grow there is likely to be more recruitment.“Initially, we are looking for software developers at junior, mid and senior levels and we want people who have both the technical skill and the passion for the job. All the people in our team are keen to learn and to see the business succeed and we want more people who have that attitude.”

Therisa Thompson, HR Manager at Keyzo, said: “It made sense for the business to remain in Kirmington following the acquisition as the North Lincolnshire location is fantastic and within a mile of the airport.

“Now that we’re expanding we need to recruit talent from across a wider area. With a base in Hull we can reach a much wider area.

“We already have some staff who come from Hull and by establishing a presence at The Deep Business Centre we hope to find more great team members.

“The Hull and East Yorkshire area has taken off massively in terms of technology and we want to offer more opportunities to software developers in the region.”

Freya Cross, Business and Corporate Manager at The Deep, said: “The arrival of Keyzo presents some great opportunities for software developers to join an exciting industry, and it also underlines the recognition Hull has gained as a hub for technology and a breeding ground for talent.

“We are confident Keyzo will find the people they need to enable them to establish their second office at The Deep as a platform for further growth.”

The firm also works alongside both Doncaster and the Hull & Humber Chamber of Commerce.