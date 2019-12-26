Technology group Tevalis set to create 25 new jobs in Hull

A technology company in Hull is set to create 25 new jobs after securing a £350,000 loan to support its growth from NPIF – Mercia Debt Finance, which is managed by Mercia and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.

Tevalis supplies electronic point of sale systems to the hospitality, leisure and gaming sectors including venues such as Kew Gardens and the Tower of London.

The latest funding will support the firm’s expansion following a number of new client wins.

This is the second tranche of funding the company has received from NPIF – Mercia Debt Finance.

Tevalis has increased turnover from £3.3m to over £6m and created almost 50 new jobs, bringing staff numbers to 115, since the first loan of £190,000 in March last year.

James Cook, managing director of Tevalis, said: “The Mercia team made a big effort to get to know our business and worked very effectively to support us with growth capital when it was needed.

“The benefits can be seen in the growth of the business and the number of new jobs we have created over the past 18 months.

“We believe there are significant opportunities open to us, both in the UK and overseas, and this latest funding will allow us to pursue these.”

The business enables staff to process orders and take payments, while also managing behind the scenes operations such as kitchens and stock control.

Tevalis was founded in 2003 by Mr Cook and its technology is now installed in around 2,000 businesses ranging from fine dining to fast food restaurants, bars, hotels and casinos.

Paul Arthur, investment manager at Mercia, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the rapidly growing, innovative technology business with a second round of investment.”

He added: “Tevalis is continuing to invest in building its highly skilled team in Hull and the creation of so many high quality jobs is a material benefit to the local economy.”