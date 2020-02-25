Technology is set to drive jobs growth, says report from Robert Half

Business leaders expect technological development to drive a significant increase in the number of jobs created in 2020, according to the latest research from recruitment specialist Robert Half UK.

In an increasingly tech-driven world, employers believe new developments will continue to shape the future of work and are keen to leverage the opportunity this presents.

Around two thirds (65 per cent) of businesses said they believed new technologies will lead to the creation of more permanent roles over the next year, while 39 per cent believe the number of temporary positions will grow.

Bosses in the South West and Wales are the most confident about the impact of new technology, with 74 per cent of businesses in these areas anticipating an increase in permanent positions and 43 per cent are prepared for more temporary roles.

While bosses quizzed in the North of England expressed the lowest expectations, more than half (56 per cent) remain confident that they will see an increase in permanent jobs and 35 per cent expect to see more temporary roles created.

Matt Weston, Managing Director of Robert Half UK, commented: “There is no question that new technologies will have a significant impact on the future of work over the coming year, driving opportunities for growth in the longer term.

“As businesses look to attract the best digital specialists to leverage these developments, the war for talent will only continue to heat up. However, the real sweet spot lies with those who have the necessary technological expertise combined with ‘soft skills’ such as communication and strategic thinking.

“With the pace of digital transformation showing no signs of slowing down in 2020, employers would be well-minded to evaluate their remuneration packages and wider incentives, such as flexible working and regular training, if they are to attract and retain the top tech talent to take advantage of growth opportunities coming their way this year.”