The best business leaders in Yorkshire revealed by the IoD

Have your say

THE leaders behind Bettys’ tea rooms and the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership received top honours from the Institute of Directors (IoD) at its Director of the Year Awards.

Lesley Wild and Roger Marsh OBE received the Judges’ Special Award and Lifetime Achievement Award respectively in the annual awards ceremony held at the Principal Hotel, York.

LEP chair Roger Marsh

Linda Pollard CBE, chair of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust won the Chairman’s Award for Excellence in Director and Board Practice. Jacqui Hall, managing director of Harrogate-based energy supplier CNG, won the Large Business award.

-> Bettys celebrates record results

-> Roger Marsh - the power of the Northern Powerhouse is huge

Guest speaker was Charlotte Valeur, chair of the IoD and the evening was compèred by BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Danni Hewson.

Adeem Younis Single Muslim.com

Jon Geldart, chair of IoD Yorkshire and North East, said: “Exceptional businesses are only so because of the exceptional people who create, drive and sustain them.

“The Director of the Year Awards celebrates these leaders, often unsung and unrecognised.

“At a time when our country remains fractured by dysfunctional politics and politicians it is heartening that British business displays leadership where politics does not.”

The judging panel was chaired by Simon Walton, managing partner at Berwick Partners/Odgers Berndtson, Leeds.

NADV 1703061AM2 James Cain of Harrogate Spring Water.(1703061AM2)

The winners go forward to the national Director of the Year finals, where they will compete against winners from across the UK.

The full list of winners is:

CSR: James Cain, Harrogate Water Brands

Family Business: Tim Rix, J.R. Rix & Sons

Inclusivity: Charlotte Armitage, Yorkshire Academy of Film and TV

Innovation: Dr Arnab Basu MBE, Kromek Group PLC

International: Prof Adam Beaumont, AQL

Non-Executive: Colin Glass OBE, Shine

SME: James Cain, Harrogate Water Brands

Start Up: Benjamin Maughan, Epic Social

Third Sector: Adeem Younis, Penny Appeal

Young: Oliver North, O&H Vehicle Technology

Large Business: Jacqui Hall, CNG

Chairman’s Award: Linda Pollard CBE DL, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Judges’ Special Award: Lesley Wild, Bettys and Taylors Group

Lifetime Achievement Award: Roger Marsh OBE, Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership

Ms Wild joined independent family business Bettys & Taylors Group 40 years ago and is chair of the board. Her passion for creativity, design and food have boosted a business that prides itself on the finer things in life – tea rooms, handmade cakes, traditional breads, quality tea and coffee.

Mr Marsh has been chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) since 2013 and has led the organisation through a period of significant transformation, including securing the country’s largest ever Local Growth Deal with Government.

He chairs the NP11 which brings together the 11 Northern LEPs to work with the Government to achieve its vision for the Northern Powerhouse.

The Director of the Year awards honour leaders from the public and private sectors along with entrepreneurs of all ages and backgrounds.