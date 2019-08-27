The best cities in Yorkshire for Uber drivers to make money

Sheffield and Hull have been named as the best places for Uber taxi drivers to earn money.

New research shows that the average earnings of an Uber driver in Sheffield stands at £38,358 a year, with drivers in Hull making an average of £35,568.

Coventry was named as the top city for earnings in the research from taxi printer specialists Able Systems, with drivers there earning an impressive £64,788 on average. Sheffield and Hull were seventh and ninth respectively.

The research was pulled together using data that includes the average fare paid per journey and how often a taxi is used, as well as the amount of taxis in that area, to estimate the average salaries for UK cabbies.

The survey, which excluded London, revealed Nottingham in second, with drivers taking home almost £55,000, and Stoke-on-Trent third with salaries tipping just over £50,000.

Mike Houghton, commercial manager at Able Systems said: “This is promising for the industry, there is a lot of talk about how taxi drivers are struggling for business with increased pressure and competition. But with people becoming more environmentally conscious and seeking public transport as a greener alternative, cabbies can look to embrace the public’s change in travel habits.

“It’s really interesting to see the locations in the UK that have ranked at the top of the table, Coventry, Nottingham and Stoke-on-Trent aren’t perhaps what you would first assume to be the most lucrative locations, you might think of the bigger cities instead. The research really puts into perspective just how valuable taxi drivers are to the economy and how much they are needed by the public.”

The full top 10, includes:

Coventry: Avg Salary - £64,788 / Avg Population Spend On Taxis - £69,323,195

Nottingham: Avg Salary - £53,324 / Avg Population Spend On Taxis - £93,904,241

Stoke-on-Trent: Avg Salary - £50,406 / Avg Population Spend On Taxis - £71,930,664

Walsall: Avg Salary - £45,006 / Avg Population Spend On Taxis - £54,278,297

Liverpool: Avg Salary - £42,998 / Avg Population Spend On Taxis - £148,214,205

Brighton: Avg Salary - £39,077 / Avg Population Spend On Taxis - £41,031,872

Sheffield: Avg Salary - £38,538 / Avg Population Spend On Taxis - £102,860,029

Leicester: Avg Salary - £36,986 / Avg Population Spend On Taxis - £65,466,954

Hull: Avg Salary - £35,568 / Avg Population Spend On Taxis - £42,127,821

Cardiff: Avg Salary - £35,485 / Avg Population Spend On Taxis - £76,718,666